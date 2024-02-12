Judge blocks Ohio law requiring parental consent for teen social media use, finding it unconstitutional

On Monday, a federal judge blocked Ohio's law requiring parents to sign off on their child's new social media accounts, siding with a group representing several social media sites that has filed a lawsuit against the state and argues the law is unconstitutional.

In a ruling, a judge in United States District Court, Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, sided with NetChoice, the internet trade organization representing sites including Google, Meta, X, formerly Twitter, and others, and granted a preliminary injunction to prevent Ohio from enforcing the law, which was supposed to take effect Jan. 15, 2024.

Under the law, social media companies would have to get “verifiable” consent from a parent before allowing minors younger than 16 from using the service. The tech companies complain the measure’s provisions are too ambiguous. Ditto its carve-outs for e-commerce and news sites. Worse, they argue, enforcement would likely impose age verification for all users, which courts have repeatedly rejected as a prerequisite for accessing speech.

The NetChoice lawsuit asks the court to declare the statute unconstitutional and to block it from taking effect while the case plays out.

The ruling filed Monday grants NetChoice’s motion for a preliminary injunction against Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

In its suit against the law, NetChoice stated that it would violate the First Amendment rights of both the companies it represents and the minor users of the platforms because of how vaguely the law is worded, and because it imposes impermissible speaker and contest-based restrictions on protected speech, and because it imposes overinclusive and underinclusive bans on minors’ access to protected speech.

In the ruling, the court agreed with NetChoice in finding the law unconstitutional and granted the preliminary injunction order, preventing Yost and the State of Ohio from implementing or enforcing the law.

Read the full court order here.