Man arrested, charged with inducing panic after walking on BGSU campus with firearm

Bowling Green State University
Posted at 2:17 PM, Apr 18, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The Bowling Green State University lifted a "shelter in place" order it announced Sunday afternoon after a man was spotted carrying a weapon. According to the school, the man has been taken into police custody and charged with inducing panic.

The university tweeted the alert shortly before 2 p.m.

According to the school, a man with a firearm was seen near Kohl Hall and Carillon Place.

The man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an American flag on the back, jeans and a black hat.

The school tweeted an update around 2:30 p.m. stating that the man was located and there is no threat at this time.

The university said that the incident was not an active shooting and there were no injuries or shots fired.

Police took the man involved into custody and he is being charged with inducing panic, according to the university.

Here is BGSU's fulll statement regarding the incident:

Just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 18, the Bowling Green State University Police Department was notified of a male with a firearm walking outside on the BGSU main campus. BGSU Police immediately issued an alert to the campus community to shelter in place, per the University’s safety protocols. Within minutes, the individual was located and identified by the BGSU Police Department. This was not an active shooting; there were no injuries or shots fired. The individual is currently in police custody and is being criminally charged with inducing panic. The individual is not a BGSU student, faculty or staff member. The investigation is ongoing. BGSU Police report there is no current threat to the campus community.

