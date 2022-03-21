Marine from Cambridge among 4 killed during NATO drill in Norway

CLEVELAND — An marine from Ohio was among four who were killed during a training flight in Norway on March 18, II Marine Expeditionary Force announced Monday.

Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy, of Cambridge, Ohio was aboard an Osprey aircraft when it crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a NATO exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, the Associated Press reported.

The three other marines killed during the training are:



Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Fort Wayne, Indiana

Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Leominster, Mass.

Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Catlettsburg, Kentucky

The Marines were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. They were participating in a NATO exercise called Cold Response in an MV-22B Osprey — a helicopter-style military aircraft.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

