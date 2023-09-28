Marshals locate inmate who escaped Eastern Ohio Correction Center, stole car

US Marshals announced that an inmate who escaped from a correction facility last month has been captured.

Ashley Croley, 37, was being held at the Eastern Ohio Correction Center in Lisbon, Ohio, where she escaped on Aug. 5.

Marshals said after she escaped, she stole a car near the facility and ran over a man's foot in the process.

Croley was found by marshals in Youngstown Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF).

“Our task force and law enforcement partners did a great job staying with this case and ensuring the judicial process was carried out," US Marshal Pete Elliott said.

She has been charged with escape, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felonious assault, and vehicular assault.

The NOVFTF also arrested a man they said is an associate of Croley for obstruction of justice due to his actions during the arrest, the release states.

Both were taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

