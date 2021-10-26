Watch
More lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doc are dismissed

<p>This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss, an Ohio State University team doctor employed by the school from 1978 until his 1998 retirement. Twenty-nine more plaintiffs have joined one of the two lawsuits filed against OSU by alumni who say they were victims of sexual misconduct by Strauss during the two decades he worked there. Counting the allegations added Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, the lawsuits allege more than 20 school officials and employees, including athletic directors, knew concerns about Dr. Richard Strauss but didn't stop him.(Ohio State University via AP, File)</p>
COLUMBUS — A federal judge has dismissed more of the unsettled lawsuits filed by men who say Ohio State University officials failed to stop decades-old sexual abuse by now-deceased team doctor Richard Strauss.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Watson's rulings Monday weren't much of a surprise, because he'd previously dismissed related cases for the same reasons.

In rulings, Watson acknowledged Strauss abused hundreds of young men while Ohio State officials turned a blind eye, but he ruled the legal window for such claims has passed.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs plan appeals.

OSU has apologized publicly and previously announced settlements with some of the other survivors.

