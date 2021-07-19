More than $4 million in grants to help fund security at houses of worship allocated in Ohio

CLEVELAND — More than $4 million dollars from the Fiscal Year 2021 Nonprofit Security Grant Program has been allocated to entities in Ohio to help fund security at houses of worship, such as synagogues, and community centers and schools.

The $4,894,687 in funding comes at a time when anti-Semetic attacks are on the rise in Ohio. In 2020, the state reported is largest increase in anti-Semetic incidents in over 40 years, and the majority of those incidents occurred in Northeast Ohio.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League showed 63% of the 43 total anti-Semetic incidents in Ohio last year occurred within Northeast Ohio—a 72% increase from 2019. The incidents ranged from harassment to vandalism to assault. There has also been a rise in online anti-Semetic rhetoric continuing into 2021.

As part of the more than $4 million in funding, Northeast Ohio specifically received $1,334,306 to help provide security enhancements to places in need.

Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14) said he has requested additional funding in response to the rise in anti-Semetic incidents across the state.

“The hatred and intolerance that breeds anti-Semitism is the antithesis of what America stands for and we cannot allow it to take root in our society,” said Joyce. “As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I am proud to advocate for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and remain committed to ensuring all Americans have the freedom to practice their religion without fear. I will always stand with Ohio’s Jewish community against all anti-Semitic threats.”

