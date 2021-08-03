More than a dozen Northeast Ohio cities are participating in National Night Out Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Several Northeast Ohio cities are participating in the annual community-building campaign National Night Out, which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.
National Night Out aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.
More than a dozen cities in Northeast Ohio are participating in the event scheduled to happen on the first Tuesday in August.
Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations.
The following Ohio cities are participating in National Night Out.
- Akron
- Anna
- Aurora
- Batavia
- Beachwood
- Beavercreek
- Bellefontaine
- Berea
- Bluffton
- Botkins
- Bridgeport
- Brunswick
- Bucyrus
- Canal Winchester
- Canfield
- Canton
- Carlisle
- Chardon
- Cincinnati
- Circleville
- Cleveland
- Cleveland Heights
- Columbus
- Corning
- Cuyahoga Falls
- Dayton
- Delphos
- Dublin
- East Cleveland
- Eastlake
- Eaton
- Elida
- Felicity
- Findlay
- Galion
- Geneva-on-the-lake
- Germantown
- Girard
- Goshen
- Grafton
- Grandview Heights
- Grove City
- Groveport
- Hayesville
- Hicksville
- Hilliard
- Huber Heights
- Jackson Center
- Kettering
- Lagrange
- Lebanon
- Libertry Twp
- Lima
- London
- Lyndhurst
- Maineville
- Marion
- Massillon
- Mayfield Hts.
- Medina
- Miamisburg
- Middletown
- Milford
- Montpelier
- Moraine
- Mt. Sterling
- Munroe Falls
- New Concord
- New Middletown
- New Philadelphia
- Niles
- Ottawa
- Payne
- Pickerington
- Piqua
- Pomeroy
- Powell
- Reading
- Reynoldsburg
- Richmond Heights
- Riverside
- Sagamore Hills
- Sidney
- Solon
- Springboro
- Thompson
- Tipp City
- Troy
- Vandalia
- Vienna
- Walbridge
- Wapakoneta
- Warren
- Wellington
- West Jefferson
- West Milton
- Westerville
- Westlake
- Whitehall
- Willoughby Hills
- Wilmington
- Wright-patterson Air Force Base
- Youngstown
