More than a dozen Northeast Ohio cities are participating in National Night Out Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Several Northeast Ohio cities are participating in the annual community-building campaign National Night Out, which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

National Night Out aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

More than a dozen cities in Northeast Ohio are participating in the event scheduled to happen on the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations.

The following Ohio cities are participating in National Night Out.

Akron Anna Aurora Batavia Beachwood Beavercreek Bellefontaine Berea Bluffton Botkins Bridgeport Brunswick Bucyrus Canal Winchester Canfield Canton Carlisle Chardon Cincinnati Circleville Cleveland Cleveland Heights Columbus Corning Cuyahoga Falls Dayton Delphos Dublin East Cleveland Eastlake Eaton Elida Felicity Findlay Galion Geneva-on-the-lake Germantown Girard Goshen Grafton Grandview Heights Grove City Groveport Hayesville Hicksville Hilliard Huber Heights Jackson Center Kettering Lagrange Lebanon Libertry Twp Lima London Lyndhurst Maineville Marion Massillon Mayfield Hts. Medina Miamisburg Middletown Milford Montpelier Moraine Mt. Sterling Munroe Falls New Concord New Middletown New Philadelphia Niles Ottawa Payne Pickerington Piqua Pomeroy Powell Reading Reynoldsburg Richmond Heights Riverside Sagamore Hills Sidney Solon Springboro Thompson Tipp City Troy Vandalia Vienna Walbridge Wapakoneta Warren Wellington West Jefferson West Milton Westerville Westlake Whitehall Willoughby Hills Wilmington Wright-patterson Air Force Base Youngstown

