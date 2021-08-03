Watch
More than a dozen Northeast Ohio cities are participating in National Night Out Tuesday

The Akron Police Department.
File image—LaDon had the new bike that his mom bought him for getting straight A's stolen, so Ofc. Smith and Ofc. Casto presented him with a new one.
Posted at 7:10 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 07:10:36-04

CLEVELAND — Several Northeast Ohio cities are participating in the annual community-building campaign National Night Out, which promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

National Night Out aims to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.

More than a dozen cities in Northeast Ohio are participating in the event scheduled to happen on the first Tuesday in August.

Neighborhoods host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations.

The following Ohio cities are participating in National Night Out.

  1. Akron
  2. Anna
  3. Aurora
  4. Batavia
  5. Beachwood
  6. Beavercreek
  7. Bellefontaine
  8. Berea
  9. Bluffton
  10. Botkins
  11. Bridgeport
  12. Brunswick
  13. Bucyrus
  14. Canal Winchester
  15. Canfield
  16. Canton
  17. Carlisle
  18. Chardon
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Circleville
  21. Cleveland
  22. Cleveland Heights
  23. Columbus
  24. Corning
  25. Cuyahoga Falls
  26. Dayton
  27. Delphos
  28. Dublin
  29. East Cleveland
  30. Eastlake
  31. Eaton
  32. Elida
  33. Felicity
  34. Findlay
  35. Galion
  36. Geneva-on-the-lake
  37. Germantown
  38. Girard
  39. Goshen
  40. Grafton
  41. Grandview Heights
  42. Grove City
  43. Groveport
  44. Hayesville
  45. Hicksville
  46. Hilliard
  47. Huber Heights
  48. Jackson Center
  49. Kettering
  50. Lagrange
  51. Lebanon
  52. Libertry Twp
  53. Lima
  54. London
  55. Lyndhurst
  56. Maineville
  57. Marion
  58. Massillon
  59. Mayfield Hts.
  60. Medina
  61. Miamisburg
  62. Middletown
  63. Milford
  64. Montpelier
  65. Moraine
  66. Mt. Sterling
  67. Munroe Falls
  68. New Concord
  69. New Middletown
  70. New Philadelphia
  71. Niles
  72. Ottawa
  73. Payne
  74. Pickerington
  75. Piqua
  76. Pomeroy
  77. Powell
  78. Reading
  79. Reynoldsburg
  80. Richmond Heights
  81. Riverside
  82. Sagamore Hills
  83. Sidney
  84. Solon
  85. Springboro
  86. Thompson
  87. Tipp City
  88. Troy
  89. Vandalia
  90. Vienna
  91. Walbridge
  92. Wapakoneta
  93. Warren
  94. Wellington
  95. West Jefferson
  96. West Milton
  97. Westerville
  98. Westlake
  99. Whitehall
  100. Willoughby Hills
  101. Wilmington
  102. Wright-patterson Air Force Base
  103. Youngstown

