Nationwide outage impacting ability of Ohio BMV locations to renew driver and CDL licenses

CLEVELAND — A nationwide outage is affecting the ability for drivers, including here in Ohio, to renew their licenses.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles confirmed there is a nationwide American Association of Motor Vehicles Administrators (AAMVA) outage.

“This will impact all driver license, ID, and commercial driver license transactions. We are working with AAMVA to resolve this issue and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” a spokesperson for the Ohio BMV said.

The outage is also impacting title transactions.

It’s unknown how long this outage will impact services. Also unknown is the cause of the current outage.

All Ohio license, ID and vehicle registration extensions end on July 1.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Thursday that approximately 100,000 driver’s licenses and 221,000 vehicle registrations that expired during the extension have yet to be renewed.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.