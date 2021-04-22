Newly-released video gives wider view of deadly Columbus police shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Newly-released video from a neighbor's security camera provides a different view of the deadly police shooting that killed 16-year old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus Tuesday evening.

On the 26-second video clip, what sounds like arguing can be heard before the first Columbus police officer who arrived on scene.

As the officer pulled up in the front of the home, more people gather at the scene.

Within seconds, the video shows things turned physical as the officer approached Bryant.

The recording shows the officer reach for his gun, then fire four times, shooting Bryant as she appeared to swing a knife at another woman.

Bryant was struck and later died at the hospital.

Phil Stinson, a former police officer who is now a professor at Bowling Green State University studying police crimes, believes the video will be valuable to investigators.

"It gives us a greater context," said Stinson. "It gives a different vantage point. It gives additional information we didn't have on the officers' body cameras."

Stinson stressed it's still early in the investigation and believes there's more to learn about what led up to the situation he called "tragic." But based on the video, Stinson said he believes the officer's actions saved lives.

"My preliminary assessment is the officer was legally justified to use deadly force and really had no opportunity to engage in any sort of de-escalation strategies," said Stinson.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.