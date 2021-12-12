Northern Ohio Red Cross volunteers recruited to assist in tornado recovery

CLEVELAND — The American Red Cross is recruiting trained disaster workers in Northern Ohio to assist in the tornadoes that have devastated the Midwest and south.

The workers, mostly volunteers, are being recruited to help distribute food, water and relief supplies. The Red Cross is sending two emergency response vehicles to help.

Right now, the Red Cross is in the process of staffing the emergency vehicles and are working to establish a number of volunteers being sent to the areas affected.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday on CNN's State of the Union that he has received reports that show more than 80 people in the state were killed.

RELATED: KY governor says he expects death toll from tornadoes to 'exceed 100'

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.