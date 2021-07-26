Now there's a liquor shortage in Northeast Ohio, too

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A liquor shortage that is affecting the country is being felt here in Northeast Ohio.

Eric McIntyre, owner of B2’s Bourbon & BBQ in Richmond Heights, said some liquor brands have been out of stock for so long that customers are trying to bring in their own favorite bottles.

“I've never seen it like this," he said.

McIntyre said bourbon is notoriously hard to get in Ohio.

“They just don't have it available at the liquor store that we're assigned to,” he said.

Experts said it’s a result of bars reopening, sky-high demand and supply and delivery issues. The shortage is causing business owners like McIntyre to lose guests because he can’t get their favorite products.

“And and people are brand loyal. I've had guests try to bring in their own liquor. Which is insane," he said.

Matt Spaulding, manager of Covington’s Liquor City Uncorked, said brands that could be hard to find include Patron Tequila, Tito’s Vodka, Malibu Rum and Woodford Reserve Bourbon.

"We're seeing a lot of shortages across all brands of beer, wine and liquor. But definitely tequila we're seeing lots of shortages,” Spaulding said.

Liquor store owners say there is no need to worry. This is nothing like last year’s toilet paper shortage. But they say you might find some shortages of some top-shelf liquors that use to be fairly plentiful.

Molly Wellman, a mixologist and owner of Japp’s in Cincinnati’s Over-the-Rhine, said the best bet is to be open to different brands and ask your bartender for suggestions.

“If they're a great bartender they know what to do with,” she said.

