ODNR asking Ohioans to take down, clean their birdfeeders as they investigate mysterious illness in songbirds

CLEVELAND — Ohio wildlife officials are investigating a mysterious illness that has left songbirds, mainly in Southwest and Central Ohio, sick or dead, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Primary species affected by the unknown illness include blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, American robins and house sparrows.

“We know very little right now and there are many more questions than answers. There is no diagnosis yet,” said Jamey Emmert, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Wildlife officials are advising people to take down and clean their feeders and bird baths with 10% bleach solution, particularly if they are seeing sick or dead birds in their area—a practice officials say should be done routinely anyways to keep birds healthy in general.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife has sent carcasses of birds with the suspected illness to the National Wildlife Health Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

Birds infected with the unknown illness have all exhibited similar symptoms, such as crusty and infected eyes and neurological distress, like the inability to hold their heads up or fly.

Emmert said very little activity of this illness affecting birds has been reported in Ohio outside of Central and Southwest regions. Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, West Virginia and Washington D.C. have reported similar activity.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is asking concerned residents to report dead birds exhibiting these symptoms to them online at wildohio.gov because currently the 1-800-WILDLIFE hotline is overwhelmed with calls about sick and dead birds.

Sicks birds can also be taken to a wildlife rehabilitator. Click here to find a center near you.

