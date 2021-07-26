ODNR launches new program to connect hunters to privately-owned properties

CLEVELAND — A new program created by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources will connect Ohio hunters to private properties around the state leased out by landowners during the hunting season, according to a news release from the department.

“Ohio is 95% privately owned, and many of these lands are prime outdoor recreational areas,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “This new program helps connect landowners and hunters through incentives and opens many more acres of land to Ohio’s hunting enthusiasts.”

Enrolled landowners will receive annual payments ranging from $2 to $30 per acre, depending on the characteristics of the property and recreational opportunities available. Contracts are for two to three years, with the possibility of extensions.

A list of rules is given to hunters before accessing the property.

Enrollment for the program is now open. Those interested in hunting the enrolled properties must obtain a free daily access permit, which are available from Sept. 1 to June, 1, 2022, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Ohio Landowner/Hunter Access Partnership (OLHAP) Program is a new program that is funded in part by the federal farm bill. As part of the 2018 Farm Bill, Ohio was awarded $1,831,500 to implement the new OLHAP program, ODNR said.

Interested landowners can fill out a form here to find out more information on enrolling their land.

