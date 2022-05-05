ODNR releases wild turkey harvest totals as of Sunday, May 1

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources released the top 10 counties where hunters scored the state’s wild turkey during the spring season as of May 1, the department said in a news release Thursday.

Hunters harvested a total of 7,551 birds during the season as of Sunday. This total includes the two-day youth season April 9 through the 10, the first nine days of the south zone hunting season since the April 23 opening day, and the first two days of hunting in the Northeast Ohio, which opened April 30.

The top 10 counties with the most checked wild turkeys in 2022 are:



Guernsey —224

Tuscarawas —223

Muskingum—213

Columbiana —212

Harrison—208

Belmont—203

Jefferson—198

Carroll —186

Monroe—186

Coshocton—185

Hunters checked the 9, 745 birds during the same time in the spring of 2021.

Ohio has two zones for 2022 spring wild turkey hunting: the South zone and the Northeast zone. The South zone’s season is open until Sunday, May 22. The Northeast zone, which includes Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties, will remain open until Sunday, May 29.

The spring hunting season limit is one bearded wild turkey, down from two in previous years. State officials are attempting to assist in growing the wild turkey population through habitat enhancements throughout the state.

RELATED: Wild turkey hunting season returns to Northeast Ohio this weekend

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.