ODNR to begin releasing rainbow trout in Ohio public lakes and ponds

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced it will begin releasing rainbow trout in public lakes and ponds throughout the state, including in Northeast Ohio, on March 15.

About 80,000 of these coldwater fish will be stocked in March, April and May. The trout are raised at state fish hatcheries and measure between 10 to 13 inches when they are released.

The dates on which the rainbow trout will be stocked differ based on location.

Anglers of all ages have the opportunity to get out and enjoy spring rainbow trout in a family-friendly environment. The daily catch limit for inland lakes is five trout per angler with no minimum size limit.

Anyone 16 and above is required to have a fishing license when fishing in Ohio public waters. Annual fishing licenses cost $25 and a one-day license costs about $14. Licenses can be purchased here.

