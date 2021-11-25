ODOT digital signs reminding motorists to drive to safe during Thanksgiving weekend

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Transportation has unveiled the latest holiday messages posted on digital boards across the state's highways to remind drivers to be safe on the roads.

Some of the messages that can be seen along highways are "Visiting in-laws? Slow down. Get there late" and "Don't cause a traffic yam, Drive sober."

There have been nearly 27,000 speed-related crashes in Ohio this year. Slow down and obey the speed limit. #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/GioD7jEor7 — Ohio Dept of Transportation (@ODOT_Statewide) November 25, 2021

Throughout the year, particularly on days leading up to major holidays, ODOT uses the message boards to promote safety with creative and often comical messages.

For example, during the holidays in 2019, ODOT displayed one message reminding drivers that life is “fra-gee-lay," a reference to a popular holiday movie “A Christmas Story.”

Residents can submit their ideas for messages to display on ODOT boards across the state here. The submission has a character limit: 17 characters for each of the three available lines - 51 characters total.

