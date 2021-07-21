Ohio BMV warns residents of fraudulent postcards with non-official website address

CLEVELAND — The Ohio BMV is warning residents about fraudulent postcards being sent out that prompt receivers to visit a non-official website.

The postcards claim the resident’s driver’s license or identification card is expired and explains the process to have the card corrected, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio BMV.

“The card is riddled with grammatical errors and prompts the reader to visit a non-official website,” BMV officials said. ”Please be advised that these are not BMV-issued postcards and the genuine BMV website is bmv.ohio.gov.”

