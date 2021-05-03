Ohio firefighter dies after collapsing at scene of fire in Nelsonville in Southern Ohio

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio firefighter collapsed and died Sunday while at the location of a structure fire in Nelsonville, located in Athens County, according to the Nelsonville Division of Fire.

Jeff Armes, a senior firefighter for the Nelsonville Fire Department, was actively fighting a fire when he collapsed.

Firefighters and EMS gave him CPR and advanced life support care immediately, but he later died at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens.

“This is a day that we have all dreaded in our minds,” said Scott Frank, Nelsonville City Manager. "We are keenly aware of the dangers of our public safety professionals, but we all have hoped they would continue to be looked over and protected. Now that tragedy has stricken our City, we must not fall apart but stand strong and band together to support the Armes family and those who are closest to them.”

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff on all public buildings and grounds through Athens County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion.

