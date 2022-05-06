Ohio Meijers accepting EBT-SNAP payments for online and home delivery options

CLEVELAND — Ohio recipients of SNAP benefits will now be able to use them for Meijer’s pick-up and home delivery services.

Customers paying with EBT-SNAP on Meijer.com can purchase non-eligible items with a debit or credit card on the same order. Customers can also schedule a delivery or pickup time that is convenient for them.

The Meijer Pickup service, which is free on orders more than $35, does not require a membership. It offers the same pricing available in store, and includes access to all weekly sales and discounts.

For a limited time, Meijer is offering new Pickup and Home Delivery customers $15 off their first 3 orders of $75 or more with the code "SAVEBIG," the company said.

Meijer Pick-up is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Meijer Home Delivery is available from 7 a.m. to midnight daily.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.