Ohio minimum wage to increase to $9.30 per hour for non-tipped employees, $4.65 for tipped employees

CLEVELAND — Ohio’s minimum wage will increase from $8.80 per hour for non-tipped employees to $9.30 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2022, according to the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The minimum wage for tipped employees will increase from $4.40 to $4.65.

The department said the minimum wage will apply to employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year.

For employees at smaller companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less per year after Jan. 1, 2022, and for 14 and 15-year-olds, the minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

Any increase for these employees would take an act from Congress and the president since it’s tied to the federal minimum wage.

The Constitutional Amendment passed by Ohio voters in 2006 states that the minimum wage should increase on Jan. 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.

