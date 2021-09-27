Ohio Pint Day: How to get a limited edition collectible pint glass from 1 of 22 Northeast Ohio breweries

CLEVELAND — For the second year in a row, more than 150 Ohio breweries are raising a glass for a good cause on Tuesday.

More than 150 breweries across the state, with 22 in Northeast Ohio, are participating in Ohio Pint Day on Sept. 28.

Participating breweries in Greater Cleveland:



Avon Brewing Company

Blue Monkey Brewing Co.

Bookhouse Brewing

Boss Dog Brewing

The Brew Kettle – Strongsville

Broadview Brewing Company

The Butcher & the Brewer

Collision Bend Brewing Company

Fat Head’s Brewery & Beer Hall

Ghost Tree Brewing

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Hop Brothers Brewing

Masthead Brewing Co.

Noble Beast Brewing

North High Brewing – Ohio City

Railroad Brewing Company

Rocky River Brewing Co.

Saucy Brew Works

Schnitz Ale Brewery

Sibling Revelry Brewing

Terrestrial Brewing

ZZ’s Big Top Brewing

Craft beer enthusiasts are invited to purchase a limited-edition collectible pint available at certain brewery taprooms.

The Ohio Craft Brewer’s Association worked with artist Jessica Greving to create and design the 2021 Ohio Pint Day glass. One dollar from every glass will be donated to the OCBA to help the craft brewing industry bounce back from the pandemic.

Greving released the following statement about her design.

"This pint glass is designed with the beer drinker in mind! It’s meant to be a source of conversation as well as something interesting to explore. Each critter shows personality and many of them are based on small doodles I already had in my sketchbook. Since I grew up with a love of the “I Spy” books by Jean Marzollo and Walter Wick, I found enjoyment in the challenge of hiding things in my artwork. This group of beer drinking, fun-loving animals is all about that feeling you get when you’re people-watching and suddenly see something cool or funny. Finding something new each time you look at an image is a feeling I strive for! I hope this glass will be a part of many new memories made with family and friends now that we’re finally starting to get back to normalcy in 2021. So get out there, drink some good beer, and have a time to remember! Which party animal do you relate to?”

Ohio On Tap brewery passport users will be able to collect a bonus stamp by purchasing the glass. For more information on how to claim the bonus stamp, click here.

