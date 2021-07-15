Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested in Washington D.C. during voting rights demonstration

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Thursday, Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty (Ohio-3rd District) was arrested during a Day of Action voting rights demonstration in Washington D.C.

WSYX reported that Beatty, who is the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in the Hart Senate Office Building. Beatty was one of nine people arrested in the building's atrium.

A crowd chanted "fight for justice" as Beatty was taken into custody.

According to WSYX, U.S. Capitol Police said the group was arrested for "demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol grounds." The demonstrators were issued several warnings to stop before those who refused were arrested.

A video of the demonstration was posted to Beatty's Instagram account prior to the arrests.

Photos of the arrest were posted to Beatty's twitter account this afternoon.

Let the people vote. Fight for justice. pic.twitter.com/JnEUPl9KJW — Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) July 15, 2021

Beatty later issued a statement on Twitter that said, "I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning. This our Our Power, Our Message."

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.