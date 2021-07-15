Watch
Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty arrested in Washington D.C. during voting rights demonstration

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus is taken into custody by U.S. Capitol Police officers in the Hart Senate Office Building, after a demonstration supporting voting rights, on Capitol Hill, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 6:59 PM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 18:59:06-04

WASHINGTON D.C. — On Thursday, Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty (Ohio-3rd District) was arrested during a Day of Action voting rights demonstration in Washington D.C.

WSYX reported that Beatty, who is the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. in the Hart Senate Office Building. Beatty was one of nine people arrested in the building's atrium.

A crowd chanted "fight for justice" as Beatty was taken into custody.

According to WSYX, U.S. Capitol Police said the group was arrested for "demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol grounds." The demonstrators were issued several warnings to stop before those who refused were arrested.

A video of the demonstration was posted to Beatty's Instagram account prior to the arrests.

Photos of the arrest were posted to Beatty's twitter account this afternoon.

Beatty later issued a statement on Twitter that said, "I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote. We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning. This our Our Power, Our Message."

