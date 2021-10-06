Ohio State Highway Patrol warns drivers as state heads into peak time for deer-related crashes

CLEVELAND — Breeding season has arrived for deer in Northeast Ohio and from October through December, you’re more likely to hit a deer on the roads than any other time of year.

Sine 2016, there have been more than 100,000 deer-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways.

Hitting a deer isn’t just dangerous, it’s costly. The average insurance claim for a crash involving a deer in Ohio is nearly $4,000.

When you’re driving, make sure you’re scanning the road as you drive to give you plenty of reaction time if you see a deer. Be specifically cautious at dawn and dusk and when there’s no traffic, turn on your bright lights so you can see further.

It’s important to never swerve to avoid a deer. If you crash while swerving to miss a deer, you could be cited with Failure to Control.

“The biggest thing we do, we tell folks, is to not to swerve, keep the keep the vehicle straight and apply your brake,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol “ When you swerve, you're only increasing the opportunity for you to lose control of the vehicle and cause more damage and increase your chance of being seriously injured.”

If you do hit a deer, troopers say to pull over, dial 9-1-1 and stay in your car, especially if the animal is nearby. A wounded deer can be unpredictable and there have been instances where people have been hurt by the animal.

