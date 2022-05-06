Ohio State student dies from apparent overdose, another in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio State University student died Thursday and another student is in critical condition after a drug-related incident at a duplex on Lane Avenue, Columbus police confirmed to News 5’s ABC sister station WSYX.

Officers responded late Wednesday to a duplex on Lane Avenue where three people appeared to be overdosing, police said.

The university confirmed one student died and another is in critical condition. A third has been released from the hospital.

OSU President Kristina M. Johnson released the following statement:

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff:



Our community has suffered a tragic loss with the death of one of our students earlier today. Another student is currently hospitalized in critical condition. A third student has, thankfully, been released from the hospital.



We are grieving and extend our deepest sympathies to the students’ family and friends. Out of respect for them during this extremely difficult time, we are not sharing further personal information.



Earlier today, the Office of Student Life sent a message to all students that I strongly urge everyone in our community to read. It is critical for everyone’s safety to be aware of the possibility of contaminated drugs in our community.



Students in need of emotional support should not hesitate to reach out to the Office of Student Life’s Counseling and Consultation Service. Support resources for faculty and staff are available through the Employee Assistance Program.



Again, our hearts ache for our fellow Buckeyes and their loved ones. Please be safe and continue to care for one another.



While police did not say what caused the overdoses, the Office of Student Life sent out a message on Thursday warning students about fake Adderall pills. The message says that some of the fake pills appear to contain fentanyl, which is causing an increase in overdoses and hospitalizations.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

