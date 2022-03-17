Watch
Ohio Supreme Court rejects state legislative maps for third time

Posted at 10:20 PM, Mar 16, 2022
CLEVELAND — For the third time, the Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the state legislative district maps introduced by the Ohio Redistricting Commission.

In another 4-3 decision late on Wednesday, the court gave the bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission until March 28 to pass constitutional maps.

The court ruled the panel's redrawn maps of Ohio House and Senate districts still violate a 2015 constitutional amendment.

At this point, the May 3 primary is in jeopardy and will likely be delayed.

