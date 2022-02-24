Watch
Contempt threats, primary woes swirl amid Ohio map confusion

COLUMBUS — A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion.

As members of a new map-drawing commission defended themselves against potential contempt charges for failing to meet the latest court order requiring them to stop gerrymandering, top leaders were urging lawmakers to delay the May 3 primary.

The bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission met without taking a vote Wednesday.

Still, members tried to deflect the threatened sanctions by telling the Ohio Supreme Court that they believe legal maps might be drawn by the end of this week.

The commission meets again Thursday.

