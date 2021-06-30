Ohio Task Force 1 deployed to assist with Florida condominium collapse rescue efforts

VANDALIA, Ohio — Ohio Task Force 1, one of the top Urban Search and Rescue Teams in the nation, is being deployed to assist in the recovery efforts ongoing at the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida.

On June 24, Champlain Towers South, a 12-story beachfront condominium building in the Miami suburb of Surfside, partially collapsed.

With each passing day lessening the chance of survival for individuals who may be buried under the ruble, Ohio Task Force 1 is sending a group of its members to assist in the efforts and accelerate the search.

Approximately 80 members of Ohio Task Force 1 will deploy from the base in Vandalia, a Dayton suburb, and head down to Surfside Tuesday evening.

Ohio Task Force 1 will join four other FEMA Type-1 Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces in deploying crews to assist in Florida.

Tuesday's search in Surfside found no survivors and one additional fatality, bringing the death total to 12. Officials say there are still 149 people missing.

