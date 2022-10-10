Watch Now
Ohio Task Force 1 returns home from Florida after Hurricane Ian

Assisted in rescues, evacuations, searches and more
Ohio Task Force 1 is returning home from Florida on Monday after spending two weeks helping with Hurricane Ian recovery.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Oct 10, 2022
VANDALIA, Ohio  — Ohio Task Force 1 is returning home from Florida on Monday after spending two weeks helping with Hurricane Ian recovery.

The team was officially demobilized on Saturday morning, according to the organization's Facebook page.

While in Florida, members rescued a handful of people and helped evacuate dozens of families and pets who were unable to leave on their own.

A member of Ohio Task Force 1 in Florida.

They also checked in on dozens of people who were sheltering in place, helped local authorities in searching for missing persons, conducted over 4,500 house-by-house searches to ensure structures were cleared and recorded data on structure data and hazards for local authorities.

Members of Ohio Task Force 1 on the ground in Florida earlier this month.

Eighty-four members and seven dogs are expected to return to Vandalia by 5 p.m. in a convoy of 15 trucks, buses and boats.

