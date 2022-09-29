Ohio Task Force 1 sent to assist recovery efforts in southwest Florida on Thursday after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Members of Ohio Task Force 1 are responding to southwest Florida to assist in recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian tore through the state earlier this week, according to a news release from FEMA.

The activation of OH-TF1 sent 82 members who are specialized in search and rescue missions “as well as HazMat, medical, logistics, safety, communications and planning.”

In addition to the members, 50 tons of supplies, including communications, shelters, food, water and fuel were sent to Florida.

“We have all watched as Hurricane Ian has cut a path of destruction across Florida, and hearts go out to those impacted by the storm,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “Ohio stands ready and prepared to assist in any way we can."

The Butler County Incident Management Team has also been activated to support Florida by coordinating the state-to-state resources requests list.

“We have highly skilled response personnel and resources available to help the hurricane and flood-ravaged states respond, recover and rebuild from the storms,” said Sima Merick, the Executive Director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.