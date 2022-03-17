Watch
Ohio voter advocate dies at 90, uses obit to get out vote

Obituary-Peg Rosenfield
WILL SHILLING/AP
FILE—Peg Rosenfield, of the Ohio League of Women Voters, speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio in this file photo from Dec. 6, 2005. An obituary for Rosenfield, a long-time voting rights activist, reported she died March 11, 2022. the day her last letter to the editor ran in a local newspaper. She was 90. (AP Photo/Will Shilling, File)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 20:04:03-04

COLUMBUS — Services were held Wednesday for long-time Ohio voting rights advocate Margaret “Peg” Rosenfield, who died the day her last letter-to-the-editor ran in the local newspaper.

She was 90.

Rosenfield’s obituary reported she died Friday “after a long battle with the legislature.”

Medically, it was kidney failure.

Rosenfield spent over 55 years advocating for voter access, same-day voter registration and campaign finance reform and against gerrymandering.

Her career included long stints with the Ohio Secretary of State and the League of Women Voters of Ohio.

She was buried at Columbus' historic Union Cemetery alongside her husband, Al, who died in February.

