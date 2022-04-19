Ohio Wildlife Council approves 2022-23 hunting seasons

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Wildlife Council has approved amended proposals for the upcoming wild turkey and deer hunting season dates.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife.

On Wednesday, the council approved a 37-day season for wild turkey hunting, which will run from Saturday, Oct. 8 until Sunday, Nov. 13. Last year’s season was 52 days. These season dates were amended based on comments from fall turkey hunters who wanted the fall season to match the length of the state’s spring turkey hunting season when the south and northeast zones are combined.

The 2022-2023 deer hunting dates are similar to last season. As in previous years, hunters may only harvest one antlered deer regardless of where or how it is taken.

Deer archery: Sept. 24, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023

Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022

Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022

Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023

Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset



The bag limits will increase in 18 counties.

In Clinton, Fayette and Pickaway counties, bag limits will increase to two deer.

In Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Drake, Mercer, Miami, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Preble, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Washington counties, the bag limit will increase from two deer to three.

