Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Ohio Wildlife Council approves 2022-23 hunting seasons

52013095518_ffa03b8266_o.jpg
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
A male wild turkey.
52013095518_ffa03b8266_o.jpg
Posted at 11:03 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:03:12-04

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Wildlife Council has approved amended proposals for the upcoming wild turkey and deer hunting season dates.

278853814_375588747934080_6969641976529229016_n.jpeg

On Wednesday, the council approved a 37-day season for wild turkey hunting, which will run from Saturday, Oct. 8 until Sunday, Nov. 13. Last year’s season was 52 days. These season dates were amended based on comments from fall turkey hunters who wanted the fall season to match the length of the state’s spring turkey hunting season when the south and northeast zones are combined.

The 2022-2023 deer hunting dates are similar to last season. As in previous years, hunters may only harvest one antlered deer regardless of where or how it is taken.

  • Deer archery: Sept. 24, 2022-Feb. 5, 2023
  • Youth deer gun: Nov. 19-20, 2022
  • Deer gun: Nov. 28-Dec. 4, 2022; Dec. 17-18, 2022
  • Deer muzzleloader: Jan. 7-10, 2023
  • Hunting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset

The bag limits will increase in 18 counties.
In Clinton, Fayette and Pickaway counties, bag limits will increase to two deer.

In Allen, Auglaize, Champaign, Clark, Drake, Mercer, Miami, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Preble, Putnam, Shelby, Van Wert and Washington counties, the bag limit will increase from two deer to three.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?