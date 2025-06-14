Ohio’s 442 craft breweries had a $1.29 billion economic impact in 2024

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

Cheers for Ohio beer.

Ohio’s 442 craft breweries brought in $1.29 billion of economic activity in 2024, according to the Ohio Craft Brewers Association's economic and fiscal impact of Ohio’s craft brewing industry. This is an increase from 2022, when Ohio breweries contributed $1.27 billion to the economy.

Ohio’s craft beer industry had 9,753 direct jobs and an additional 2,502 indirect jobs sustaining 8,095 Ohio households, according to the biennial report.

Beer was flowing in Ohio with 1.15 million barrels brewed. Ohio craft breweries generated an estimated $128.6 million of state and local taxes and $99.1 million of federal taxes in 2024, according to the report.

The number of craft breweries in Ohio continued to go up. There were 45 in 2011, 135 in 2015, 300 in 2018, 357 in 2020, 420 in 2022, and 442 in 2024, according to the report. 53 breweries are in planning around the state.

The Northwest region had 41 craft breweries that brewed 17,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $78 million.

The North Central region had 37 craft breweries that brewed 10,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $36.1 million.

The Greater Cleveland region had 59 craft breweries that brewed 209,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $231 million.

The Northeast region had 49 craft breweries that brewed 26,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $71.2 million.

The State Line region had 46 craft breweries that brewed 9,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $34.8 million.

The West Central region had 39 craft breweries that brewed 16,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $60.7 million.

The Greater Columbus region had 56 craft breweries that brewed 159,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $184 million.

The Greater Cincinnati region had 50 craft breweries that brewed 669,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $495.6 million.

The Southwest region had 33 craft breweries that brewed 16,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $45.7 million.

The Southeast region had 32 craft breweries that brewed 19,000 barrels of beer for an economic impact of $52.4 million.

Ohio breweries will likely see the effects of new tariffs on aluminum, steel and malted barley.

A tariff is a tax on imported goods and President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on aluminum and steel imported into the United States, and a 25% tariff on Canadian barley.

There were 9,796 craft breweries across the country in 2024.

Last year was the first year since 2005 that there were more brewery closing than openings nationwide — with 430 new breweries and 529 breweries closed, according to the Brewers Association.

