OSHP issues Blue Alert after state trooper shot; alleged shooter at-large

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a Blue Alert after a state trooper was shot on I-75 in Hancock County Thursday, according to the law enforcement agency.

The incident happened at 1:38 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 160.

The OSHP said the male who allegedly shot the state trooper is identified as a 42-year-old man.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

The state trooper was hospitalized. His condition is unknown at this time.

The vehicle used by the alleged shooter is a black 2016 Chevy Suburban with a Michigan plate number C7482198.

Call or dial 911 if you see the officer, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

