Passenger sleeping in backseat alerts Ohio police after vehicle stolen

TIFFIN, Ohio — A passenger inside of a vehicle alerted authorities to a theft after a car was taken while they slept in the backseat, according to the Tiffin Police Department.

On Saturday afternoon around 1:17 p.m., the Findlay Police Department contacted Tiffin police for report of a stolen white Audi headed to the Tiffin area from Findlay.

Police were informed that a passenger who was sleeping in the backseat at the time of the theft had alerted authorities of the theft via text as it neared Tiffin.

Around 1:26 p.m., Tiffin officers spotted the stolen vehicle near Tiffin Mercy Hospital and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver failed to comply and fled southbound on SR 100, continuing to lead officers on a pursuit into Crawford County.

Tiffin officers then conducted a vehicle termination maneuver, which ended the pursuit.

The driver was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police.

Police said the passenger was recovered, unharmed and uninjured.

