Peloton opening first US manufacturing facility in Northwest Ohio

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Peloton Interactive Inc. announced plans Monday to build its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. in Wood County, located in Northwest Ohio, according to a press release from the company.

The company will break ground on Peloton Output Park (POP) later this summer in Troy Township with plans to open in 2023.

The facility will feature state-of-the-art technologies, including renewable energy resources.

“Right now we have the pleasure of engaging and working with the community in our three Ohio showrooms in Cincinnati, Columbus, and Orange Village, and our field teams in Brooklyn Heights and Dayton. With the POP, we have one more location in the region where existing and new Members can learn more about Peloton," the company said in a release.

Peloton Output Park will be the new hub for some of the company’s logistic and product teams.

The opening of the facility is expected to create 2,174 full-time positions and to generate $138 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new project.

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved a 2.301%, 15-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

