Perry's Monument in Put-in-Bay to reopen to public after closing in 2019

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — After closing in 2019, Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial National Monument and observation deck is reopening to the public this week, the National Park Service announced on Monday.

Perry's Monument, which was officially dedicated in 1931 to honor those who fought in the Battle of Lake Erie during the War of 1812, closed for tours at the end of the 2019 season, and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was unable to reopen last year.

Beginning Thursday, July 22, Perry's Monument will be open to the public with tours open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The last trip to the observation deck inside the column will run at 5:30 p.m. each day.

In order to keep the monument safe to all, masks will be required for everyone inside of the column, regardless of their vaccination status. Exceptions include children under the age of 2 and those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing a mask.

In other areas of the park, people who have not been vaccinated are recommended to wear a mask, as well as those in areas where six feet of physical distancing is not possible.

The entrance fee for Perry's Monument is $10 a person and free for children 15 and under, but the park will only be accepting credit or debit cards as a form of payment.

Perry’s Monument is a 352-foot monument that was constructed in Put-in-Bay to celebrate the long-lasting peace among Great Britain, Canada and the United States following the War of 1812. The remains of three American officers and three British officers are buried beneath the stone floor of the column.

