Platform Beer Co. launches new ale for Pride Month benefitting Ohio LGBTQ+ organization

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-based brewery Platform Beer Co. has launched a limited-edition of their Martian Slushee Style Sour Ale with a portion of the proceeds in Ohio benefiting Stonewall Columbus throughout the month of June, which is Pride Month.

Pride Martian, with flavors of watermelon, pineapple and cherry, will be available across Ohio retailers that typically sell Platform beer.

For each case of the Pride Martian beer sold, $1 will be donated to Stonewall Columbus, an organization established in 1981 that aims to increase visibility, inclusion and connection for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride Martian aims to celebrate our LGBTQIA+ community of employees, industry pros and customers alike. We are excited to have the opportunity to give back through this project,” said Platform Beer Co. Co-Founder Paul Benner.

The ale will also be available on draft at certain locations across the state.

