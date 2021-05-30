Port Clinton Walleye Festival rescheduled for next weekend due to flooding

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The Port Clinton Walleye Festival has been rescheduled to next weekend due to flooding.

The park where the event is held is under several feet of water and the area has been deemed unsafe, organizers said.

In a Facebook video, organizers said 95% of Waterworks Park remained underwater and that they would be unable to pump the water out in time to host the festival this weekend.

Canceling the event also means some last sales for vendors, who were looking to rebound from the pandemic.

Even with the losses, vendors said they aren't packing up and leaving.

"We're just going to try and help out everybody else as best as possible because we've been there. I have laid in the rain and cried on the ground many times," the Pink Sheep owner Patricia Pierson said.

The festival, which was supposed to run this Memorial Day weekend, will now be held from June 3-6.

Organizers are working with vendors to figure out a schedule for that event.

RELATED: Port Clinton Walleye Festival canceled for Saturday; organizers hope to reopen Sunday