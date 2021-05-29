Port Clinton Walleye Festival canceled for Saturday; organizers hope to reopen Sunday

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Organizers for the Port Clinton Walleye Festival announced Saturday that the event has been canceled today due to flooding.

Port Clinton is currently under a state of emergency.

The park where the event is held is under several feet of water and the area has been deemed unsafe, organizers said.

Crews are working to pump out the water. Organizers said they hope the event will reopen on Sunday.

