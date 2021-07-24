Put-in-Bay authorities prepared for rush of weekend tourists

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Despite canceling the yearly "Christmas in July" event in Put-in-Bay in 2018 due to the increasing number of unruly crowds gathering over the years, tourists still flock to the island in large numbers the weekend of July 25—causing authorities in Put-in-Bay to step up their presence.

In 2018, the final official "Christmas in July" event was held and jam-packed the island with tourists, many who came on large-scale bus tours from Detroit. During that weekend event, authorities were overwhelmed with the number of people on the island and the number of incidents requiring their services.

At the last official "Christmas in July" event in Put-in-Bay, there were 75 citations issued for open container, weed, disorderly conduct, public urination and the like, as well as more than two dozen arrests and 36 OVIs.

Now, in 2021, with tourism to the island on the rise as COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, Put-in-Bay authorities are making sure that they have their bases covered for the non-official holiday weekend.

The Put-in-Bay Police Department said that in addition to their officers manning the island, sheriff's deputies and agents with the Ohio Investigative Unit will also be on the island to help maintain public safety.

"The members of the Put-in-Bay Police Department, as well as our law enforcement partners, work tirelessly to ensure tourists who come to enjoy our attractions, recreation areas, hotels, restaurants, and nightlife have a pleasant, memorable, and safe experience," said Chief of Police James Kimble.

While the massively celebrated "Christmas in July" event is no longer officially scheduled, the island will have large influxes of tourists for other upcoming events as well, like the Bash on the Bay concert featuring country music stars Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

