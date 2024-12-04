Republican bill would require Ohio school districts post their Pledge of Allegiance policy

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement.

Republican lawmakers want to require Ohio school districts to make their Pledge of Allegiance policy publicly available.

State Reps. Gail Pavliga, R-Portage County, and Tracy Richardson, R-Marysville, introduced House Bill 657 over the summer and testified in support of their bill Tuesday during the Ohio House Primary and Secondary Committee Meeting, calling it a transparency bill.

“Many of you grew up reciting the Pledge of Allegiance in school and may be surprised to discover that not all schools and classrooms in Ohio are currently learning or reciting the Pledge,” Richardson said. “Some parents too are unaware that their children are not being taught this important practice. Parents have a right to know.”

The bill would not require students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, it would just require school districts to post the policy on their website.

“Very little would need to be done by each school district, the policy already exists, and most schools already have a website,” Pavliga said.

The United States Supreme Court ruled in 1943 that students are not required to recite the Pledge of Allegiance at public schools if it goes against their religious beliefs. This case came after Jehovah’s Witnesses students were expelled from their West Virginia school for not reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. At the time, West Virginia Board of Education required public school students to salute the flag and Jehovah’s Witnesses do not say the Pledge of Allegiance because it conflicts with their Bible teachings around worshipping God.

Learning the Pledge of Allegiance teaches students to respect the flag, Richardson said.

“Reciting it builds unity and nationalism by affirming our commitment to our values,” she said. “At a time when many seem polarized, it is a meaningful tradition that brings all Americans together.”

As a former teacher, State Rep. Sean Patrick Brennan, D-Parma, said it broke his heart when students would not take part in the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I don’t think it was because of a religious exemption,” he said. “I think it was simply apathy.”

He asked Pavliga and Richardson how school districts and parents can motivate students to want to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I think that, as we bring more awareness to this issue, that I think that you will see more parents being more vocal with their children and with the school district,” Pavliga said. “And I think it will start and spark some discussions.”

State Reps. Jodi Whitted, D-Madeira, asked the bill’s sponsors if they have received questions from parents who were unable to find their school district’s policy on the Pledge.

“No, it was something that we had talked about, and just felt that the time was right to be able to have it out there,” Pavliga said. “And we’re kind of a bit shocked by the fact that the school system might have a policy in place, but they weren’t required to publish it.”

If the bill were to become law, a school district that already has their Pledge of Allegiance policy posted on their website would already be in compliance, Pavliga said.

The current General Assembly will finish at the end of the month, meaning any bills that don’t pass will die and would have to be re-introduced next General Assembly.