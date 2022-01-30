Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Ohio hotel leaves 7 people in critical condition

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — Seven people were transported to the hospital in critical condition and numerous others also hospitalized in various conditions after suffering suspected carbon monoxide poisoning while staying at a Hampton Inn in Marysville, Ohio, just outside of Columbus, according to Marysville police and fire authorities.

Around 5:46 p.m., authorities received a report of an unconscious 2-year-old child found in the water of the hotel pool.

Following that report, dispatchers began receiving numerous other calls about people unconscious in and around the pool area.

Police said people at the hotel were complaining of dizziness and a burning sensation in their throats.

The hotel was evacuated and authorities suspect the cause of the incident was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities confirmed seven people were transported to nearby hospitals in critical condition, two people were transported after being stabilized, two others were evaluated on scene and five people walked in to nearby hospitals to be evaluated.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

