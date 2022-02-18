The Ohio State Fair returns this summer, July 27-Aug. 7

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Fair, a summer favorite among Ohioans, is returning to full capacity from July 27 until Aug. 7.

Last year’s fair was closed to the general public due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 fair was open to a limited number of guests.

In 2019, 934,925 attended the 12-day festival, with attendees coming from all of Ohio’s 88 counties, all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico and Canada.

“The Ohio State Fair brings people together. It’s a place where we can all celebrate our great state and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Fran and I absolutely love fairs, none more than the Ohio State Fair. We have experienced so many remarkable moments with our children and grandchildren at fairs over the years, and this summer, we can’t wait to enjoy the Ohio State Fair once again.”

The big-name acts headlining this year’s fair will be announced on March 7, with additional announcements to follow on March 21 and April 4.

All the fair favorites that attendees have come to love and look forward to will return, including the butter cow sculpture, Smokey the Bear and livestock competitions.

General parking is free. More details can be found here.

