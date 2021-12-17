The Salvation Army in need of red kettle bell ringer volunteers for final week of campaign

CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army is heading into its final week of the red kettle charity campaign and is looking for volunteers to help raise funds.

Bell ringers are needed to volunteer outside local retailers such as Walmart, Giant Eagle and Discount Drug Mart.

The Salvation Army said that volunteers are crucial to the campaign and that every two hours a volunteer stands at a red kettle and rings the bell, up to 104 meals can be paid for to distribute to local communities in need.

“The Salvation Army is asking our community for their continued support. Help us ring the bell to keep food pantries open and hot meals served to our local neighbors in need. The red kettles fund these essential programs that support hundreds of thousands of Northeast and Northwest Ohioans each year,” said Major Cindy-Lou Drummond, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio, in a press release.

Volunteers can sign up online by clicking here.

The Salvation Army is offering Apple and Google Pay at the red kettle stands, and, new this year, those donating will be able to give via PayPal and Venmo. Donations can also be made online.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.