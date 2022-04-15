Watch
NewsOhio News

Actions

Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio

JD Vance
Paul Vernon/AP
FILE - J.D. Vance, a Republican running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to reporters following a debate with other Republicans at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, March 28, 2022. Former President Donald Trump is endorsing "Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance in Ohio's competitive Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying in a race where his backing could be pivotal. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon, File)
JD Vance
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 18:50:19-04

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — "Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has received Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement in the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The decision ends months of jockeying in a Republican Senate primary where his backing could be pivotal. Vance has been locked in a heated race against former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians.

Dolan is the only major candidate who has not aggressively courted Trump’s endorsement.

The candidates and their affiliated super PACs have spent millions trying to paint one another as insufficiently loyal to the former president.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?