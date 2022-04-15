Trump backs GOP’s JD Vance in US Senate primary in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — "Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance has received Donald Trump’s coveted endorsement in the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat.

The decision ends months of jockeying in a Republican Senate primary where his backing could be pivotal. Vance has been locked in a heated race against former state treasurer Josh Mandel, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken, and state Sen. Matt Dolan, whose family owns the Cleveland Guardians.

Dolan is the only major candidate who has not aggressively courted Trump’s endorsement.

The candidates and their affiliated super PACs have spent millions trying to paint one another as insufficiently loyal to the former president.

