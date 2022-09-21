Viewer video shows BP refinery in Oregon, OH in flames Monday night

OREGON, Ohio — The Oregon Fire Department in Oregon, Ohio responded to a fire at the BP-Husky Toledo refinery Monday evening, the fire department said.

Video sent in from a viewer shows flames billowing from the refinery.

WVTG 13abc reports in a tweet that fire officials have reported injuries but are unclear on how many are injured and the extent of their injuries.

According to BP's website, the refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products.

Daily, the refinery makes 3.8 million gallons of gasoline, 1.3 million gallons of diesel fuel and 600,000 gallons of jet fuel, also said BP's site.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.