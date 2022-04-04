Volunteers needed to help count Ohio's sandhill crane populations

CLEVELAND — Wildlife officials are recruiting volunteers to help count Ohio’s sandhill crane populations.

The sandhill crane population is listed as threatened in Ohio, but their population has been increasing in recent years.

Sandhill cranes are known to be quite secretive during their nest season. These birds typically breed near wetland areas such as wet meadows, shallow marshes and bogs. The volunteer-driven sandhill crane count is an effort to better track Ohio’s breeding crane population.

The initiative is part of the Midwest Crane Count in coordination with the Division of Wildlife, International Crane Foundation and the Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative.

In 2021, a pilot survey documented 160 sandhill cranes in Geauga, Holmes, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

This year’s count will take place in Ashland, Columbiana, Delaware, Erie, Franklin, Fulton, Geauga, Hardin, Holmes, Knox, Logan, Lucas, Marion, Ottawa, Pickaway, Richland, Sandusky, Summit, Trumbull, Wayne, Wyandot and Williams counties.

The count will take place on Saturday, April 9 from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact a county coordinator. Birders of all abilities who can identify a sandhill crane can participate. Participation in pairs and some experience using eBird is preferred.

