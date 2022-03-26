'World-class walleye fishing opportunities' expected to continue on Lake Erie this year

CLEVELAND — Lake Erie is known for it's world-class walleye fishing opportunities and that reputation is expected to continue in 2022, according to a season outlook from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife.

Anglers looking to hit the water and reel in their catches this season are expected to see why Lake Erie has earned the title of Walleye Capital of the World, with an "exceptional" consistent hatch rate over the past eight years.

ODNR's outlook projects anglers will catch mostly 2 to 4-year-old fish between 15 to 22 inches in length, with opportunities to reel in a Fish Ohio-qualifying walleye, which is earned with a walleye at least 28 inches in length.

Younger fish are also expected to be frequently caught, but are encouraged to be released if they are under 15 inches to continue supplying future fishery.

While walleye fishing is expected to be abundant in 2022, yellow perch catch rates are expected to low.

ODNR said that poor hatch rates over the past 10 years has caused low populations of yellow perch in Lake Erie's central zone between Huron and Fairport Harbor, and is only slightly better in the east zone between Fairport Harbor and Conneaut.

The strongest abundance of yellow perch is expected to be in Lake Erie's west zone between Toledo and Huron.

Anglers hoping to bring home some yellow perch may find their best shot between July and August when the water is the warmest, and again in the late fall when adult perch congregate near harbors in larger populations.

If walleye or yellow perch aren't your style, fishing for bass on Lake Erie this season is expected to produce "good" results in 2022, ODNR said.

To learn more, click here.

