Woman found shot to death inside Stow home, police investigating

STOW, Ohio. — A woman was found shot to death inside a Stow home Wednesday evening after police responded to the address to assist a landlord with a tenant issue.

The Stow Police Department responded at 5:23 p.m. Wednesday to Vira Road, police said. While officers were at the scene with the landlord, the resident's family members arrived, concerned because they couldn't reach their loved one.

According to police, the woman was found dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Stow detectives are investigating at the scene with assistance from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Stow Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-689-5770.