ABC Special Report: Prince Philip laid to rest

Prince Philip of England was laid to rest Saturday morning. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II died at 99 on April 9 after 73 years of marriage.

The funeral was largely a private event, both keeping with the wishes of the Duke of Edinburgh and abiding by coronavirus restrictions that are in place in the country.

Only 30 mourners were able to attend the services, including the queen, her four children and her eight grandchildren. Other senior royals and three of Philip’s German relatives were also invited. Prince Harry was in attendance, but his pregnant wife Meghan will remained in California on doctor’s advice.

When Philip’s coffin will emerge from Windsor Castle and members of the royal family will walk behind it. The procession will be lined by representatives from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders, and 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force.

The procession ended at St. George’s Chapel, where a service was held.

The Dean of Windsor conducted the service, and the Archbishop of Canterbury pronounced the blessing. During the service, a small choir of four sang pieces of music chosen by Philip.

At the end of the service, Philip’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault.

Though the funeral was for close loved ones of Philip, the palace invited the public to sign a “book of condolences.”

